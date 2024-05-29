Sussex based diagnostics company selected by UK and US Innovation Programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Axon Diagnostics, an innovative medical technology company with an office in Eastbourne, is proud to announce its selection from hundreds of applicants for the prestigious accelerator programme hosted by Texas Medical Center Innovation (TMCi) and backed by the United Kingdom.

The TMC accelerator, in partnership with Innovate UK, named its new cohort of 16 companies this week, divided into digital health and medical device categories. These companies cover a wide range of specialties, from diagnostics and AI monitoring to non-surgical management.

Paul Cornell, Eastbourne-based Director and Co-Founder of Axon Diagnostics, expressed his excitement: “Being selected for this prestigious program is a tremendous honour for Axon Diagnostics and a testament to the hard work and innovation from our team here in Eastbourne. This opportunity will enable us to expand our presence in the United States and further enhance the quality of diagnostic care we provide. We're excited to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the world of medicine and bring the advancements we've developed here to a global stage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rahul Mehta, Co-Founder of Axon Diagnostics who led this project, added: “Axon Diagnostics’ inclusion in this elite group underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of diagnostic imaging services. This opportunity brings us to the United States, bolstering our presence and efforts to deliver better diagnostic care globally. We already have established roots in the US, Europe, and the UAE, and this program will further support our mission to enhance the quality of healthcare worldwide.”

TMC Innovation

Devin Dunn, head of the Accelerator for Health Tech at TMC, stated in a recent news release, "The first cohort of startups in our accelerator program experienced TMC's capabilities in developing and advancing solutions through cross-collaboration with top minds in clinical care, commercialization, and innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership with Innovate UK and welcome this second cohort to continue our efforts advancing life sciences technologies across the globe."

The program, commencing on June 4 and running through November, aims to help companies expand their reach into the US market through TMC’s resources and networks. Last year's cohort achieved significant success, including engaging with investors, establishing go-to-market strategies, and making inaugural US-based hires.