Sussex Brandy wins another award at the Great Taste Awards 2025

A Sussex distillery is raising a toast after one of its cask strength Sussex Brandy — also known as Cuvée Tom Parker — scooped a coveted Great Taste Award star, marking it as one of the finest spirits on the market.

Produced by Spirit of the Downs, the brandy is made from a cask-strength Chardonnay grape distillate, matured in three types of oak to create a rich, aromatic and complex spirit, layered with vanilla and oak, finishing smooth and lingering.

The release carries a deeply personal connection: it is named after Tom Parker, the grandfather of founder Michael Yeoman, who served in the Royal Navy, where the traditional daily tot was a much-loved ritual. This brandy is a tribute not only to craftsmanship but also to Tom’s naval service and legacy.

With only a limited number of bottles remaining, Spirit of the Downs is inviting enthusiasts to book a tour of the distillery to taste the award-winning brandy and hear the remarkable story behind Cuvée Tom Parker.

Tickerage French Aged Brandy Cask 2021

Tours Saturday 1pm & 3pm or visit the Distillery Shop open Mon - Sat 12-5

www.spritofthedowns.co.uk

Unit 3, Bookers Vineyard, Foxhole Lane, Bolney RH17 5NB