Sussex business celebrates after opening new branch in Heathfield
The plumbers merchant said it opened its tenth branch at Station Road Industrial Estate in response to local market demand.
The new Heathfield store has a bathroom and tile showroom and a comprehensive spares department supported by a ‘rapid response delivery’ service. Visit sussexplumbingsupplies.co.uk.
Matt Pysden of SPS, said: “With in excess of two decades of experience we understand what our customers require. We have an extensive well-stocked product range and the knowledge within the branch to support our customers with all installations, while our desire to go the extra mile for our customers has been the linchpin of our on-going success in Sussex."
SPS was established in 2000 and takes part in community activities to support local charities, groups and sports clubs. SPS now has ten sales counters, five bathroom and heating showrooms, one kitchen showroom plus an essential spares department. It is open to both trade and retail customers.