The Boxing Day hunt parade is set to return to Lewes town centre this year, according to Southdown & Eridge Hunt.

The group confirmed last week that ‘there will be a parade of our hounds through Lewes again on Boxing Day’.

A hunt spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to greeting large crowds as usual but want to highlight there is a change of time this year, with the parade taking place at the earlier time of 10am. We know that seeing the spectacle on Boxing Day is an important part of so many families’ festivities so we wanted to let people know the time change so that they can plan accordingly.”

This year’s event was in doubt after Southdown & Eridge Hunt’s request for a Boxing Day road closure in Lewes was refused in November. The group had applied for a closure on High Street Lewes (A2029 and A277) from the junction with Fisher Street to the junction with Nevill Road via St Anne’s Terrace, Western Road and Spital Road from 10.45am to 11.45am. But Lewes District Council had issued permission for a road closure for Action Against Foxhunting’s Community Foodbank Fundraiser and wheelbarrow race on Lewes High Street from 11am to 12pm on Boxing Day.

The Lewes Boxing Day Hunt meet in 2014

A council spokesperson said: “A second application from the organisers of the fundraiser for an earlier start for their event was declined. The Southdown and Eridge Hunt withdrew an application they had submitted for a 10 to 10.30am road closure.”

Action Against Foxhunting called it ‘selfish’ for the hunt to meet in the same place as them. They said on Facebook: “Undermining a charity event is a disgraceful act. Horses and hounds, passing along the same route, just before the wheelbarrows. Not a good move from them at all.”

Polly Portwin, director of the Countryside Alliance’s Campaign for Hunting, said Boxing Day meets bring ‘thousands of people together from all walks of life’.

