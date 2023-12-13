Sussex garden centre raises festive spirits by donating to two local good causes
The garden centre has presented each charity with 50 cuddly toys as part of its Christmas charity donations in 2023.
Nick Joad, centre manager at Haskins Roundstone, said: “The team at Haskins Roundstone is delighted that we are able to increase our impact on young people in the local community through these two donations.
“Our Roundstone centre is closely connected to the local community, and it brings us immense pride that we have been able to build on our strong relationship with Bluefin Children’s Ward. This year we have been able to extend this support to Chestnut Tree House, further growing our connection to the local area and allowing us to make an even larger impact.”
Bluefin Ward is a paediatric unit based within Worthing Hospital. The unit provides specialist care to babies, children and adolescents who have been admitted to the hospital to create an environment that is better suited to their needs.
Hayley Edwards, hospital play assistant at Bluefin Ward, said: “On behalf of Bluefin Ward and our dedicated NHS charity, My University Hospitals Sussex Charity, we are so grateful to be receiving this donation. These toys are a lovely gift to share with our patients during the festive season. It will definitely raise their spirits and I’m sure they will appreciate them hugely.”
Roundstone has also supported Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex and based in Arundel. Chestnut Tree House offers specialist care for children and young people in Sussex with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and support for their families, from fun activities and respite breaks to end-of-life care and bereavement support.
Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said: “It's so heart-warming to see children and families who face immensely-challenging circumstances receive this support from Haskins. The small things like this donation make a big difference to them and their families and we’re really grateful for that.”
Haskins also has the Ferndown centre in Dorset, West End in Southampton, Snowhill in Copthorne, West Sussex, and Forest Lodge in Surrey. The business also owns Birdworld in Farnham.
In total, Haskins has donated more than 500 cuddly toys to charities across the south this festive season, as part of a continuing mission to support the local communities in the areas of each centre.