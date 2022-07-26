The Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL will be at the South of England Showground from Friday to Sunday, July 29-31.

It features 18 new obstacles and challenges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year’s event was a sell-out so we’re making more tickets available and keeping the gates open an hour longer,” said Jono Hughes from Summer XL.

The Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL will be at the South of England Showground in Ardingly from Friday to Sunday, July 29-31

“We’ve listened to what people told us and this year’s event is even bigger with more family funfair rides and games.”

In addition to the obstacle course, this year’s event offers a Cabaret themed circus with acrobats, trapeze artists and speciality acts in a Big Top, along with funfair rides and other attractions.

Jono said: “The showground is being transformed into another special summer extravaganza with plenty of space for people to enjoy the event in a safe and relaxed environment.

“With the squeeze on household income, we’ve tried to keep it affordable for families with flexible ticketing options and free parking.

The Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL will be at the South of England Showground in Ardingly from Friday to Sunday, July 29-31

“There really is something for everyone and we hope people will come and enjoy a full day out with their friends and families.”

The Realm, a massive bouncy castle for kids under 1.2m, has a series of paths that lead to a 25ft high dragon.

The event will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge and circus cost £14 each or £20 for both. The Realm is £10 or £14 with the circus.

The Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL will be at the South of England Showground in Ardingly from Friday to Sunday, July 29-31

Entrance only to the event for spectators is £4 with funfair rides operated on a token basis at an additional charge.