Sussex marketer shakes up PR with free platform helping small businesses get noticed

The Noticeabull Network is a new initiative connecting SMEs, founders and entrepreneurs with real PR opportunities, from press features to award wins, at no cost to join.

A brand-new platform is turning traditional PR on its head, The Noticeabull Network, launched by Sussex-based marketing consultant Lydia Eccleston, is a free, no-strings-attached service helping small businesses and founders access genuine media and award opportunities without the usual high agency retainers.

The initiative comes from Remarkabull Marketing, Lydia’s consultancy which, despite being just six months old, has worked with a fast-growing line-up of local businesses, all leaving five-star reviews and helping the consultancy make a name for itself across Sussex.

The Noticeabull Network is free to join, with limited spaces available in its first round. Members are added to the database and matched with relevant opportunities based on their expertise and goals. These could include media features, expert quotes, podcast interviews, speaker slots or award entries.

“I’ve worked with so many amazing small businesses over the years, and the one thing they all have in common is how hard it is to be seen without spending thousands,” Lydia says. “The Noticeabull Network exists to change that, because visibility shouldn't just belong to the biggest budgets.”

With over 13 years’ experience in marketing and PR, Lydia has secured coverage in national publications including The Independent and The Daily Express, landed front-page stories, and helped clients win regional, industry and international awards.

Unlike traditional PR models, The Noticeabull Network is flexible and on-demand: members are only contacted when a relevant opportunity arises, and can choose whether to move forward based on interest, timing and budget.

“Remarkabull was created to give founders, entrepreneurs and small businesses the kind of expert marketing support that’s usually out of reach,” Lydia explains. “The Noticeabull Network is an extension of that, making professional PR accessible, without barriers, gatekeeping or huge retainers. It’s about levelling the playing field.”

To find out more or sign up for free, visit remarkabull.co.uk/the-noticeabull-networ k. You’ll be asked a few short questions to help match you with the right kinds of opportunities, and then you’ll be added to the network’s radar.