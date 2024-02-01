Sussex timber merchant raises £33,000 for 12 hospices, including St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants at Clayton Manor, Burgess Hill, is donating funds after its annual Help for Hospices week in December.
One of the organisations set to benefit is St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes.
Covers chairman Rupert Green said: “We are thrilled to support our 12 amazing charities with £33,000 through our Help for Hospices fundraising week. The generosity of our staff and support of our customers has made a significant impact on the lives of those in our communities who rely on the services provided by the hospices. We extend our thanks to every customer and member of our team who contributed to the fundraising total.”
All Covers branches participated in fundraising for their local hospices from December 11-15 when the company pledged to contribute £1 for every metre of 4x2 timber sold during the week. On December 15, each depot hosted a fundraising day with teams wearing Christmas jumpers or fancy dress.
Covers launched the Help for Hospices campaign in 2015 and since then it has given £249,000 to hospices.
The hospices receiving funds are:
Martlets Hospice in Brighton
St Barnabas House Hospices in Worthing
St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley
St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes
St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, Chichester
Demelza Hospices in South East London and North Kent
Hospice in the Weald in Tunbridge Wells,
Mountbatten Hampshire in Southampton
Naomi House & Jacksplace in Winchester
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham
Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury
Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville