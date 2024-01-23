BREAKING

Take a peek at an Eastbourne restaurant's new look following refurbishment

An Eastbourne restaurant has shown off it new-look design after it had closed for refurbishment.
Indian Restaurant, Tuk Tuk on Terminus Road had closed at the beginning of January for a refurbishment.

The restaurant subsequently opened its doors on Friday, January 17 with a brand new look as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu offering the finest of Indian cuisine as well as a grand reopening event.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our grand reopening promises a fresh, exciting look paired with a menu that's nothing short of extraordinary. Secure your spot now and join us for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary. It's time to indulge in the extraordinary.”

Tuk Tuk offers its guests a Tapas style Indian street food café where they can choose from a range of individual dishes influenced by the street food of Mumbai such as Railway Mutton Curry, Rajasthani Laal Maas as well offering a vegan menu.

