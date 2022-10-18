A public notice from the supermarket has been taped to the glass of the site in 83-85 Terminus Road.

On the notice the supermarket said an application has been made to the licensing authority for Eastbourne Borough Council for the grant of a premises licence for Tesco Express.

The application includes proposals for the provision of late-night refreshments (indoors) on Monday-Sunday between 11pm-12am and the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises on Monday-Sunday from 6am-12am.

The proposed Tesco Express in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

The council has also received proposed plans from Tesco for the ‘installation of new shopfront and automatic sliding door’ and the ‘installation of two internally illuminated fascia signs, one internally illuminated projecting sign and one vinyl’.

Eastbourne Borough Council has not confirmed its decision or decision date for either of the applications.

There are currently 10 Tesco branches in and around Eastbourne and Polegate – including in Grove Road, Seaside Road and Lottbridge Drove.

Tesco has been contacted for more information.

The site of the proposed Tesco Express in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

