The Apprentice...in Sussex: Eastbourne joiner celebrates 25 years at company since joining as an apprentice

A joiner in Eastbourne has been praised for completing 25 years at a family-run business since he joined as an apprentice.

John Barry joined Barn Joinery, based in Seabeach Lane, when he was just 13 years old in 1998. Barn Joinery produces bespoke joinery, carpentry, and fitted furniture across the South East and London.

John said: “I never got on with school. I was severely dyslexic and it was getting to the point where they didn’t know what to do with me. It was suggested I do a work placement and I started with this - doing two days of work per week and three days at school. I still needed to get my GCSEs.”

Barn Joinery took John on and eventually he was doing three days a week. Once he got to college he could start his apprenticeship. This meant he was doing four days a week at the workshop, and one day at college. His hard work was recognised as he won ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at East Sussex College, and runner up the following year.

The company held a surprise get-together for John yesterday (January 26). He said: “It’s nice to be celebrated, I was quite shocked.”

Now John is head bench joiner and helping to teach new apprentices - Daniel Budd and Hunter Tennant. John said: “Apprenticeships are so important because it’s going to be a dying trade otherwise, older skills will die out. I never thought I’d be teaching others, but I just think you can never learn enough. It’s a good thing to pass on as much as you can. You can never learn enough really.”

Kate McGreevy is the finance manager at Barn Joinery. She said: “25 years later after first joining the team, John is still with Barn Joinery, his excellent workmanship and passion for his craft is second to none. His story is a great example of the importance and success of apprenticeship schemes - as an inspiration to the next generation as well as our current young team.”

1 . L-R: Hunter Tennant, Kate McGreevy, John Barry, Kim McGreevy, Simon McGreevy, Daniel Budd (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2 . Barn Joinery celebrates John Barry's 25 years (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3 . John Barry (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4 . Barn Joinery celebrates John Barry's 25 years (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales