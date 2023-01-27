The Apprentice…in Sussex: Meet the apprentices at Eastbourne’s Barn Joinery

An Eastbourne company is producing producing first-class apprentices, and we caught up with them.

Barn Joinery, based in Seabeach Lane, produces bespoke joinery, carpentry, and fitted furniture across the South East and London.

Kim McGreevy set the business up in 1978 and his son Simon is now general manager. Both learnt their trade through an apprenticeship. This month the business is celebrating two things - it’s 45 years since it was founded, and 25 years since John Barry joined the team as an apprentice at the age of 13. Read John’s story here

Kim left school at 14 and did an apprenticeship. At the age of 21 he set up his own business. He said: “I went to work for myself and I’ve never looked back. A friend gave me a workshop to use for free for three months. I got one job and it’s never stopped since then - it’s just grown over the years.”

Barn Joinery has had many apprentices over the years, most recently Daniel Budd and Hunter Tennant. Kim said: “It’s not for everyone, they have to have the right focus and concentration, a lot don’t have it when they realise what’s involved. It’s important to pass on your knowledge and experience to young people so they can carry on the profession either there will be a national shortage.”

Daniel said he really enjoyed hands-on subjects at school so went to college to do carpentry and joinery. This led to him coming to Barn Joinery for an apprenticeship and he’s now in his final year of the qualification.

The 21-year-old said: “I prefer it here more than college! I’m loving it. I’d like to work here as long as possible, no job is the same.”

Following in Daniel’s footsteps is 17-year-old Hunter, who is coming to the end of his three-month probation period at Barn Joinery.

He said: “My tutor recommended me for a position here, I went for a trial and interview, and I just took to it. I’ve come a long way in these three months. I’ve been in at the deep end but it’s such a good team here, I couldn’t think of a better environment to learn in.”

Gill Ramsay, from East Sussex College, said: “The key thing with apprentices is that you have to be ready to go to work. Yes it’s great to earn money, but employers look at your attitude. It’s not the easiest option - you’re doing a 40-hour week here which includes a day at college too.

“I think apprenticeships are being talked about more but there’s still work to be done. They’re definitely becoming more popular though.”

East Sussex College offers apprenticeships in different trades, childcare, teaching assistants, admin roles, and hairdressing.

Grace Constable, a client of Barn Joinery and the managing director of Image Contract Flooring, said young people need to know what options are out there. She said: “I don’t think every child is academic so not every child should be driven in an academic direction, therefore alternatives need to be offered to them.

“We would like to employ younger people because of the nature of the job - it’s hard, it’s heavy lifting. We need to start people when they’re young but we’re finding it difficult to employ young people – I think most trades are.”

To find out more about apprenticeship options, go to www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship or email [email protected]

1 . L-R: Hunter Tennant, Kate McGreevy, John Barry, Kim McGreevy, Simon McGreevy, Daniel Budd (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2 . Apprentice schemes in Eastbourne - Gill Ramsay from East Sussex College (pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3 . Apprentice schemes in Eastbourne - Grace Constable from Image Contract Flooring (pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4 . Former apprentice John Barry (pic by Jon Rigby) - Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales