The best budget parking and hotel packages at London Gatwick and Heathrow airports revealed

For travellers who prioritise both time and budget when flying abroad, booking an airport hotel and parking package offers a cost-effective and stress-free start to a trip.

Not only does it offer peace of mind about getting to the airport, but booking an airport hotel and parking at the same time can also prove cheaper than two separate taxi trips.

With a wide range of hotel and parking options available, Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has picked two of the best budget-friendly packages at Gatwick and Heathrow Airports designed to help UK travellers save money without compromising on convenience or comfort.

With many of the hotels offering facilities such as swimming pools, spas, gyms, children play areas and complimentary buffet breakfast, there are a range of options to suit all budgets and requirements.

APH.com’s top budget-friendly hotel and parking packages where travellers can find the best value for their money include:

Elite Venue Selection Felbridge Hotel at Gatwick Airport - £141 including one week’s parking

The Elite Venue Selection Felbridge is located around 15 minutes from Gatwick Airport and is the ideal place for a pre-flight stop-over with comfortably furnished rooms ranging from doubles to family.

This luxury 4-star hotel benefits from the Chakra Spa, offering a sauna, steam room, swimming pool and fitness centre as well as an onsite restaurant and cafe. Price includes overnight accommodation for two people sharing a double room, overnight parking at the hotel and one week’s APH Park and Ride parking. Price based on travel in June 2025. To book visit Elite Venue Selection Felbridge Hotel, Gatwick Airport with Parking | APH.

Holiday Inn Express London Hotel at Heathrow Airport - £227 including breakfast and one week’s parking

The Holiday Inn Express London Hotel at Heathrow Airport offers great value for money, offering an on-site restaurant, lounge, fitness suite and a variety of room types including standard rooms, family rooms and suites. The hotel is located only a 15-minute drive from the airport and offers complimentary overnight parking and breakfast to guests. Price includes overnight accommodation for two people sharing a twin room, breakfast, overnight parking at the hotel and one week’s APH Park and Ride parking. Price based on travel in June 2025. To book, visit Holiday Inn Express Terminal 5 (T5) London Heathrow Airport | APH.

Nick Caunter, Managing Director of Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com), said, “Even with fewer airport hotel rooms available these days it’s still possible to find affordable hotel and parking packages to de-stress your trip to the airport. Early check-ins are so much easier to handle if you've arrived at or near the airport the evening before. Customers can also save significantly when booking an airport hotel and parking package together.”

For further information on Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) visit www.aph.com or call 01342 859515.