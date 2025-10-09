The Corporate Ladies Club breaks tradition for December event: opening its doors to all
Traditionally, the Corporate Ladies Club operates as a female-only space designed to empower, connect, and inspire women in business. The December gathering will celebrate the power of working side by side, showing that when we all empower and support each other, we can be an unstoppable force in business.
As part of this exclusive event, guest speakers Paul Barber OBE, CEO of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, and Rose Read, the club’s chief of People and Culture Officer, will share their inspiring stories of working together for more than 13 years. Their remarkable partnership demonstrates how mutual respect, collaboration, and shared vision can deliver long-term success for both individuals and organisations.
The Corporate Ladies Club, which is linked to Sage House – the dementia specialist hub in Tangmere – is proud to be hosting this event. All proceeds and fundraising from the evening will go directly towards supporting Sage House’s vital work, providing care and services for people living with dementia and their families.
Fundraising Relationships Manager, Dianne Gill says, “This special event offers members the chance to network with a broader range of professionals, while also supporting a charity that makes an incredible difference in our community.”
The December event will be alimited edition gathering, offering attendees the chance to connect with a diverse mix of professionals, hear first-hand insights from two outstanding leaders, and showcase how collaboration drives innovation and growth.
Event Details:
Date: 9th December 2025
Location: Sage House – Tangmere
Time: 6pm – 8pm
For more information or to request an invitation, please contact: Dianne Gill