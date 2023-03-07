Retrospective plans for a pub in Chichester have received support from a district council team this week.

The economic development service (EDS) supported a retrospective planning application to allow the change of use of The Crafty Bishop, in Deanery Close, after the micro-pub opened in the summer last year.

In a statement to the district council’s planning portal, the team said the city has a ‘limited evening and night-time economy’ and said The Crafty Bishop is a ‘crucial part’ of the city’s nightlife.

The statement read: “We recognise that town and city centres are in a state of flux and a flexible approach to the uses found in them are desirable. The EDS supports good quality evening and night-time economy facilities, especially on existing sites and in the city centre.

Beer stock image

“At present the city centre has a limited evening and night-time economy so this venue is a crucial part of the existing offer. It is recognised that the vicinity around this venue includes a number of existing night-time establishments, is close to the main transport interchange and is a focal point of the evening economy.

“There is a need for a safe, enticing, diverse and appealing evening and night-time offer where people can find a range of activities. This especially important for the 25-40 year old age groups, where there is a limited offer and the city centre loses out to surrounding locations."

Other happy customers have been taking to social media to give their support.

One of the bar’s owners, Declan Marshall, told Sussex World today: “Positive comments and support through social media and from people visiting the bar have been gratefully received.”

A determination for the planning application has been set for April 10. Speaking to Sussex World at the end of February, Declan Marshall, said he was ‘absolutely’ confident the planning permission would be approved, adding: “The council has been fully supportive of the application and we continue to liaise with them to get the correct planning in place.”