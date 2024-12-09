The day The Princess Royal made her first official visit to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood, West Sussex - this is who she saw and what she said

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal made her first official visit to the Home of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood, near Chichester, in West Sussex, as part of the marque’s 120th anniversary celebrations. She was briefed on the extension plans for the site during her visit.

Attended by an audience of Rolls-Royce associates, Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit and signed the Visitors’ Book. She said: “Thank you for your invitation. It’s a pleasure to be able to join you. We talk about skills and this place is entirely about skills. It is a pleasure to see how well it is done here and how it is appreciated.”

The Princess Royal was joined by dignitaries, including: the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for West Sussex, Sir Richard Kleinwort, Bt., DL; the High Sheriff, Mrs Philippa Gogarty; the Chair of West Sussex County Council, Councillor Pieter Montyn; the Chair of Chichester District Council, Councillor Clare Apel; and Jess Brown-Fuller, Member of Parliament for Chichester.

Chris Brownridge, Chief Executive, introduced members of the Rolls-Royce Board including the Directors of Finance, Manufacturing, Sales and Brand, Global Communications and Human Resources, before conducting Her Royal Highness on a tour of the plant. The tour took in key behind-the-scenes areas including the Surface Finish Centre, Bespoke and Starlight Headliner department, Assembly, Interior Trim and Interior Surface Centres and the Test and Finish facility. At each stop, The Princess Royal met managers, associates and apprentices, who explained how their materials, processes and craft skills contribute to creating what is widely known as ‘the best car in the world’.

The CEO and Director of Manufacturing then briefed Her Royal Highness on the site extension project now underway on land adjacent to the marque’s existing plant and global headquarters. Chris Brownridge explained that this represents the first major change to the physical footprint and facilities at the Home of Rolls-Royce since it opened in 2003.

The project is crucial to the company’s long-term sustainability and prosperity. More than 2,500 people work at the Home of Rolls-Royce, at Goodwood, and the company supports more than 7,500 jobs in its wider supply chain. A 2023 study by the London School of Economics found that Rolls-Royce contributes more than half a billion pounds to the UK economy every year, with a fifth generated locally in Chichester and West Sussex.

Chris Brownridge said: “We’re honoured to welcome The Princess Royal to the Home of Rolls-Royce as part of our 120th anniversary celebrations this year. Her Royal Highness makes her first visit to Goodwood at a pivotal moment in our history, as we embark on the biggest investment in our manufacturing facilities and capabilities since we began building motor cars here in 2003. Through meetings with a broad range of colleagues – including world-class craftspeople and the new generation of talent represented by our apprentices – we were delighted to have the opportunity to show The Princess who we are, what we do and our immense contribution to the local, regional and national economies. We’re proud to continue the relationship Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has enjoyed with the Royal Family over many decades.”