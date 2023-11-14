The Freehold of this popular pub in an East Sussex village is on the market

The Freehold of a vibrant East Sussex pub is now on the market through leisure property specialist Fleurets.

The Foresters Arms is in The Street, Fairwarp, near Uckfield, and has a reputation as being a vibrant pub that is dedicated to its community.

A Fleurets spokesperson said: “Surrounded by beautiful Sussex countryside, close to Ashdown Forest and Brickfield Meadow Nature Reserve, its setting is both serene and picturesque.

The Foresters Arms is in The Street, Fairwarp, near Uckfield

“The freehold of the property is now on the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets at a guide price of £575,000, plus VAT, and offers a new owner a character bar/dining areas (65) with open fire, mature gardens with outside bar and three double bedrooms with private entrance.”

To find out more about The Foresters Arms call 020 7280 4700 or email [email protected].