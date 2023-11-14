Temperatures have been dropping across Sussex and gritters have just completed their first major run of the season.

National Highways have announced that gritters went out over the weekend (November 11-12) to prepare motorways and major A-roads.

They said that leading-edge technology, in-depth forecasting and their work with the Met Office and MetDesk means they know where and when to treat roads with salt.

Darren Clark, severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, said: “We manage a huge roads network nationwide – with over 4,500 miles of motorways and A-roads. Not all roads will need treating on any given day. Gritters may need to go out in some regions if road temperatures fall below +1 degrees C, and if there is a risk of ice forming, but not in other areas if conditions are not as cold.

“National Highways is committed to treating every road which needs to be treated – whenever it is needed. We are armed with the latest technology, forecasting intelligence and years of experience to help us make informed decisions about where and when we need to spread salt to help keep road users safe in even the most adverse weather conditions.”

National Highways said they switched to autumn and winter operations on October 1 by readying teams at 128 depots across the country to keep busy UK roads open during bad weather. National Highways monitors Met Office forecasts and road assessments from MetDesk.

The government owned company has provided some essential tips for driving this winter:

Keep TRIP in mind: Top-up oil, water and screen wash; rest every two hours; inspect tyres; and prepare for weather conditions.

Give gritting teams space to operate.

Stick to main roads where possible and only travel if necessary.

Slow down because it can take ten times longer to stop in icy conditions. You may need up to ten times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.

Use a high gear to avoid wheel spin and accelerate gently using low revs.

Try not to brake suddenly.

Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings are not be visible.