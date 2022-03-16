The Ivy in Chichester makes statement ahead of opening

As The Ivy makes the final preparations ahead of opening in the coming weeks, the brasserie chain has outlined further details in a statement on its website.

In September last year it was revealed that the upmarket restaurant chain had made plans to open a site in the former Top Shop building in East Street.

The hoardings outside The Ivy in East Street Chichester

A website has now been created for the branch, which allows people to sig up to its newsletter and says the eatery plans on opening in Spring.

The statement reads: "The Ivy Chichester Brasserie brings relaxed, sophisticated all-day British dining, and international Ivy-inspired classics, to the heart of the Sussex Coastline and the South Downs.

"Open seven days a week, and comprising of a main restaurant, central bar with dining counter, terrace overlooking the bustling market town and private dining room, The Ivy Chichester provides the perfect setting for any occasion.