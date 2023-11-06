The oldest businesses in Worthing town centre include shops dating back decades
Worthing town centre has seen many changes over the years, with shops and businesses coming and going, but actually, when you really look, you soon realise a lot of places have been established for decades.
This is by no means a comprehensive list but it shows some of the shops and businesses that have been in Worthing town centre for a very long time. Some are not in the original premises but we have included them because they have nevertheless been in the town for years.
One of the oldest shops is Boots the Chemist. We are not sure if it is urban myth but people used to say that Boots had the very first telephone number in Worthing, Worthing 1.
