This is the Sussex restaurant that is in the top 100 in the country, according to the National Restaurant Awards.

Etch. in Church Road, Hove, is 58th on The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards’ (NRA) list.

The NRA said: “Smart modern cooking with tip-top local ingredients and an intriguing drinks list are the key draws at this south-coast star.”

Etch. is MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards’ flagship restaurant.

Steve Edwards at etch. (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The NRA added: “Etch. is an ambitious tasting menu-only restaurant and one of the leading lights of Brighton and Hove’s increasingly vaunted food and drink scene.

“Edwards was the winner of the 2013 series of Masterchef: The Professionals and has been cooking for a living since he was 16 (most notably at Horsham hotel South Lodge) and his considerable experience is evident throughout the operation.”

The restaurant is open from Wednesday-Saturday for dinner and Friday-Saturday for lunch.

On the restaurants website it says: “The philosophy behind etch. is to celebrate local and British produce using weekly changing tasting menus. Offering a five, seven or nine-course tasting menu, dishes are created using two main ingredients which showcase the fantastic produce provided by our suppliers.”

Etch. is also mentioned in the Michelin Guide 2022.

On etch.’s website it says: “Previous to MasterChef Steven trained with some of the country’s leading chefs before moving to Horsham in 2008 joining the brigade at South Lodge Hotel - a five-star country house hotel in the heart of Sussex.

“After MasterChef Steven created the company etch. initially doing pop up restaurants all over the country. After three successful years and pops ups, most notably at the Latymer, Blenheim Palace and Nyetimber Vineyard, Steven found the perfect place to launch his first restaurant. In March 2017 Steven opened etch. by Steven Edwards in Brighton and Hove.”

On the NRA’s website it says it has an ‘elite and authoritative’ judging academy and uses more than 200 experts from across the industry including food writers, chefs and restaurateurs.

An NRA spokesperson added: “The UK is split into 11 regions, with members of the academy voting for the top seven restaurants that they have dined at in the last 12 months, weighted in order of preference. The results are compiled and the top 100 list of the best restaurants is created.”

