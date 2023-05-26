‘The taxis and private hire industry in Eastbourne are in a significant crisis’, says local taxi representative

Concerns have been raised about the taxi industry in Eastbourne as drivers are required to install CCTV in their car costing £500.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said she is urging the borough council to meet with drivers over fears many will quit over the costs.

She said there are already not enough drivers to meet demand, especially late at night.

Mrs Ansell added: “I would very much like to map out a way forward and establish the scale and scope of the issue and work with drivers and members of the public to get a full picture of the impact low driver numbers are having and I hope the council will be part of it.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell with Jeff Defalco outside town hall

“Another area is understanding the rollout of CCTV to find a proper evidence base and impact assessment of this decision.”

A representative from the Eastbourne Taxi Operators Jeff Defalco said: “The taxis and private hire industry in Eastbourne are in a significant crisis, something many residents will testify to when trying to receive timely service. Post-pandemic numbers have fallen steadily, and financial burdens placed upon drivers by changes introduced by the Eastbourne Licensing Department have only exacerbated this decline.”

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said an increasing number of councils are bringing in mandatory CCTV for taxis in response to guidance from the Department for Transport.

A spokesperson added: “CCTV provides greater safety and security for anyone using a taxi, not just for women and vulnerable passengers, but also for taxi drivers.

“In Eastbourne, the council gave taxi drivers two years to prepare for this change, with the October 31 deadline still some months away. The decision by the council’s licensing committee was cross-party, fully supported by Sussex Police and followed consultation with the local taxi trade.

“It is the view of EBC and the Department of Transport that CCTV provides a safer environment for passengers and drivers by deterring and preventing crime, reducing the fear of crime and assisting the police in investigating incidents of crime.

“The Department of Transport has also reported that where CCTV has already been introduced, the experience has been ‘positive for both passengers and drivers’.

“Finally, it is worth noting that many taxi firms in the UK fully support the use of CCTV and have proactively installed it in their vehicles.”