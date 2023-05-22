A Sussex village pub has been forced to take down a naughty sign in front of its premises.

The sign – at The Half Moon pub in Kirdford – showed pub owner and former supermodel Jodie Kidd posing in the buff.

But local residents reportedly complained to the local council that the sign was not in keeping with the pub’s 16th century character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The racy sign was part of a charity fundraiser but has now been taken down and replaced with its original traditional image of a face in a crescent moon.

The original sign at the Half Moon pub in Kirdford

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “As the local planning authority for the area, we were made aware that the Half Moon Inn had changed its signage in March this year.

"Under national planning rules, any changes that are made to signage at a Grade II listed building require consent. From speaking to the business, we understand that the new sign was intended to be temporary and that this has since been replaced with the original sign.”

The risque pub portrait was all part of a campaign supported by Jodie – who has run the Half Moon for the past five years – to raise awareness and funds for the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie said: “As a landlord myself, I’m very aware of the struggles that pubs and the whole of the hospitality industry are facing.”

Supermodel-turned-pub-landlady Jodie Kidd with the racy sign outside her pub, the Half Moon at Kirdford