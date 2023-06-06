This barn in a West Sussex village could become a wedding venue once again

A West Sussex barn could become a wedding venue once more if a new planning application is approved.

Chiddinglye LLP has applied to change the use of Patrick’s Barn at Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly, from agricultural use to an events venue.

Application DM/23/1379, which is pending consideration, replaces DM/19/0243, which was started in January 2019 and withdrawn in October 2022.

The application form said: “It should be read simultaneously with a Listed Building Consent application to carry out additional proposed soundproofing works to Patrick’s Barn in order to ensure that it minimises adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring dwellings.”

Patrick's Barn at Chiddinglye Farm, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. Photo: Google Maps

The application added that the 93 square metre site is ‘currently not used at all’ but it said weddings were carried out there from 2013 to 2019. No new parking spaces have been proposed.

The planning statement from May 24 said: “This application requests Planning Permission for retrospective change of use for Patrick’s Barn and mixed use for the Byre and North Steading, with an application to host up to 15 weddings per annum.”

It continued: “It is genuinely not the present owner’s intention to exceed the number of 15 events. We are endeavouring sincerely to strike the right balance between ensuring the commercial viability of the estate and the peaceful enjoyment of our surroundings for the benefit of all our residents and neighbours.”

The planning statement said the timber framed barn was most likely built in the 19th century, with a small additional barn to the north called the Barn Annexe.

It said: “A number of noise management measures were put in place in order to minimise disruption to the neighbours, notably the inhabitants of the adjacent Farm House. These include soundproof wall insulation installed in Patrick’s Barn in 2016, and a noise suppressor and noise cut out limiter to limit and control the volume of amplified music. All weddings have shut promptly at 23:00 (11pm). Catering has been supplied by outside caterers and guest numbers limited to 120 seated and 150 in total.”