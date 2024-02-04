Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, February 1, the council's Planning Committee North gave the green light to the application relating to possible homes on land to the south of Eastbourne Road.

The development is now set to move to the next stage after the decision was previously deferred in December.

James Pugh, development Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Today’s approval from Wealden District Council is down to the hard work from our consultants and our internal project team. This approval represents the final permission in our current phase of schemes in Wealden District having built up a strong working relationship with Officers across the Council. We look forward to getting the team on-site in the coming months and welcoming prospective purchasers to the development when we open up our show homes next year.”

The housebuilder said the development, Beauchamp Gate, will comprise a range of one and two-bedroom flats, as well as two, three, four and five-bedroom houses, where 35 per cent will be affordable dwellings and five per cent will be custom-build.

A spokesperson said: "The first show homes are expected to launch in the second half of this year, with first completions scheduled towards the end of the 2024. Once complete, the development will include 3.3 acres of open space, with a play area located in the centre of the site for all residents to enjoy. Today, buyers are encouraged to visit Ersham Park in Hailsham, located a 23-minute drive away, or Meadowburne Place, just a 28-minute drive away where a selection of properties that will be available at Beauchamp Gate can be viewed.

“All homes at Beauchamp Gate will be built with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, benefitting from Electric Vehicle Charging Points and enhanced insulation to secure the best possible energy performance certificates of A/B. The majority of homes will also feature Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Waste Water Heat Recovery technology, helping homeowners to save money on household bills and reduce their overall water consumption.”

The housebuilder said its Travel Plan will also be introduced at the site, which will include Travel Information Packs, promotions about car-sharing and information on walking and cycling routes.