Care UK, one of the largest providers of residential care for older people, is in the very early stages of building the home in Water Lane and it is set to open in autumn 2024.
Local history enthusiasts and Angmering residents are being asked to come up with a name for the home that will reflect the uniqueness of the area – and there is a £250 cash prize for the winner.
Joshua Jones, development project manager, said: “Here at Care UK, all of our homes are named after things, people and places that are part of local history to reflect our desire to anchor ourselves in the local community, while giving future residents an opportunity to reminisce about the area.
"We’re excited to hear what the community thinks our new Angmering care home should be called. The village is rich in history and I’m sure locals have countless stories to tell.
"Whether you think the home should be named after a famous resident or local beauty spot, please send us your suggestions.”
To share your suggestion, visit www.careuk.com/angmering-naming-competition before Friday, September 16. You can submit as many names as you like, provided you supply an explanation as to why you think each name is reflective of the area.
The new care home is designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while promoting independence. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close knit communities. It will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.