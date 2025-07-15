This is why the Chichester Bid, Chichester District Council, the Festival Theatre, and the Chichester Observer are working together to celebrate the best of local business

Gary Shipton, Editor In Chief of the Chichester Observer and its sister newspapers and websites.

Comment by Gary Shipton the Editor In Chief of the Chichester Observer

There's a well-known saying that 'success begets success.' In modern language that translates to one success leads to another. It was never more true than in the world of business. That's why the Chichester Observer series, its website Sussex World, and Headline Partners Chichester District Council and the Chichester Bid, are delighted and very proud to be launching the Chichester and District Business Awards. Celebrating the achievements of local firms and organisations who are making a real, positive difference is not merely a way of congratulating them and their teams - important though that is. We know that these awards will motivate and inspire others. And at a time when our economy has never been in greater need of growth, we are confident they will encourage a new generation of entrepreneurs. The whole community is a winner too. We are all proud of where we live. We want to see our high streets and non-retail businesses do well. For all these reasons we at the Observer are hugely grateful to everyone who is working so hard with us. We simply couldn't launch these awards without the contribution of our Headline Partners - Chichester District Council and the Chichester BID. Associate Sponsor, The Great Sussex Way, and Sponsor, the University of Chichester which is sponsoring the Start Up Business, are also making invaluable contributions. In the coming weeks we will be announcing further sponsors and supporters too from across the community.

The venue for the awards presentation could not be better - our wonderful Chichester Festival Theatre, which is the ultimate local centre of excellence. A huge thank you to Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director, for making this possible and for agreeing to speak at the event. So please share your successes with the judging panel. If you believe your business might be a potential winner for one of the categories then do not hesitate to enter. They are: Small Independent Business of the Year Large Independent Business of the Year Sustainable Initiative of the Year Business Community Contribution Award Professional Services Business of the Year Start Up / New Business of the Year Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Great Sussex Way Innovation Project of the Year Best Customer Service Initiative Sustainable Business of the Year

Time is on your side. The closing date for entries is September 10. Submitting an entry could not be easier. Simply go to: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cdba-2025/

For many years the Observer spearheaded business awards in the region. Lockdown and the challenges which followed resulted in us taking a pause.

We are so pleased that with Chichester District Council, the Chichester Bid, the Festival Theatre, and others, we are now able to reinstate them as a landmark event in the Chichester and District calendar.