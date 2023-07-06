This Mid Sussex Halifax could become a coffee shop after shutting its doors as a bank

D & A (2197) Limited has applied, via its agent Paul Lunn Architectural Ltd, to open a restaurant or coffee shop at 32-36 South Road.
The Halifax branch in Haywards Heath is set to close on September 25, according to a recent announcement by the bank.
In the application for the coffee shop, a planning statement by Paul Lunn Architectural said: “The landlord wishes to offer the property to a wider market including restaurants/café shops.”
The application added that the property’s existing use as a bank and its proposed use as a coffee shop are both within the same use class of ‘E’.
The application is currently pending consideration. People can view it online by using the planning reference DM/23/1537 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.
