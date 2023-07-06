NationalWorldTV
Haywards Heath’s Got Talent: call for dancers, musicians and comedians to enter new competition ahead of town's huge arts festival

The Haywards Heath Arts Festival is back this autumn following its overwhelming success last year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

Organisers said there will be an exciting programme of events and activities for all ages and interests from September 9-17.

They said the festival will showcase the best of local and national talent across many artistic genres with live performances, workshops and exhibitions.

A new event for this year is Haywards Heath’s Got Talent.

A new event for this year's Haywards Heath Arts Festival is Haywards Heath's Got TalentA new event for this year's Haywards Heath Arts Festival is Haywards Heath's Got Talent
Organiser Wendy Swinton Eagle said: “Whether you’re a singer, dancer, musician, comedian or have any other talent you want to showcase, we want to see it.”

The contest is for people aged 14 years and over and application is £5 per person. The heats are Wednesday, September 13, and the Grand Final is Friday, September 15. Singing groups must be limited to five people.

Entrants need to apply by August 13. People can pick up a form from Haywards Heath Socal Club or Haywards Heath Library. Entry forms are also on the festival website at haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk.

Part of the film props exhibition at the 2022 Haywards Heath Arts FestivalPart of the film props exhibition at the 2022 Haywards Heath Arts Festival
The festival committee is helped by volunteers in promoting and supporting the arts in Haywards Heath and its surrounding areas. This year they are raising money for charity partners Hope and Homes for Children, who help children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine. They are also raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Organisers have thanked their generous sponsors and partners who support the festival, including Haywards Heath Town Council, Gatwick Airport, The Co-Op and the Orchards Shopping Centre.

Festival committee chairperson Marion Wilcock said: “We are delighted to present the second Haywards Heath Arts Festival. We have a fantastic line-up of events and artists that will appeal to all tastes and ages. We hope that everyone will join us in this celebration of creativity, community and charity.”

Colin Kenward, of this year’s organising committee, said: “It’s great to see such enthusiasm from the community to keep the festival going. Lack of performance space is by far our biggest and most restrictive problem and we hope the current issues surrounding Clair Hall can be resolved soon so that we might be able to offer an even more varied program of events.”

Organiser Wendy Swinton-Eagle with Thor’s hammer at last year's Haywards Heath Arts FestivalOrganiser Wendy Swinton-Eagle with Thor’s hammer at last year's Haywards Heath Arts Festival
Visit www.haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk to find out more and buy tickets. People can also follow the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/haywardsheathartsfestival.

