Tim Hortons in Chichester opens tomorrow - here's what's on the menu

The Canadian chain serves coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.

Its website states that the below items are available on its menu.

Breakfast:

What's on the Tim Hortons menu?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breakfast items are served until 11am.

They can be made into a meal for £3.79 which includes a hash brown and a small speciality hot drink or bottle of orange juice:

Big Breakfast Wrap

Original Breakfast Wrap

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of donuts on offer.

Sausage & Egg Muffin Stack

Bacon & Egg Muffin Stack

Egg and Cheese Muffin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sausage with Egg & Cheese Muffin

Bacon with Egg & Cheese Muffin

Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Bacon Roll

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grilled Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with Sausage

Grilled Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon

Bacon & Maple Pancakes

Maple Syrup Pancakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plain Bagel with butter

Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Pancakes

Bagel with cream cheese

Toast with Jam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hash Brown

Lunch and Evening Meals:

Served after 11am.

Tims® Sriracha Hot Dog

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tims® Smoky Maple Burger

Tims® Sriracha Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Sriracha Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich

Sriracha Crispy Chicken Wrap

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tims® Bacon Double Burger

Tims® Classic Burger

Hot Dog

Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tims® Crispy Chicken Stack

Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Tuna Wrap

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegan Wrap

Five Piece Tims® Chicken Tenders

Three Piece Tims® Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese Melt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuna & Cheese Melt

Ham & Cheese Melt

Lattice Fries

Minis:

Advertisement Hide Ad

This menu allows children to choose from smaller meals.

Timmies Minis Chicken Mayo Sandwich

Timmies Minis Beef Burger

Timmies Minis Cheeseburger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timmies Minis 2 Chicken Tenders

Timmies Minis Cheese Melt

Timmies Minis Ham & Cheese Melt

Strawberry Fruit Yo Yos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakery:

The chain’s famous and extensive bakery range is chock full of delicious ‘donuts’ and the brand’s very own ‘Timbits’.

You can buy a box of assorted donuts from £8.99 for six and from £15.99 for 12, while a deluxe box of six costs £12.99 and a deluxe 12-box costs £22.99.

Chocolate Hazelnut & Oreo® Pancakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timbits

Rocky Road Donut

Fright Bite Donut

Chocolate Mummy Donut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate Cake Made with Oreo

Chocolate Brownie Donut

Maple & Caramel Donut

Cookie Dough Donut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caramel Apple Fritter

Boston Cream Donut

Canadian Maple Donut

Maple Dip Donut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanilla Dip Donut

Chocolate Dip Donut

Double Chocolate Donut

Old Fashioned Glazed Donut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apple Fritter Donut

Honey Cruller

Hot drinks:

The hot drinks menu includes fan favourites in Canada like French Vanilla and the Signature Hot Chocolate, alongside espresso-based beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can be personalised to come with an extra espresso shot, marshmallows, whipped cream and dairy-free alternatives.

Original Blend Coffee

Dark Roast Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caramel Macchiato

Maple Macchiato

Cappuccino

Flat White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latte

Chai Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Maple Latte

Advertisement Hide Ad

French Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla

Mocha

Hot Chocolate

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Hot Chocolate

Espresso

Freshly Brewed Tea

Speciality Tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold drinks:

Iced Maple Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced French Vanilla

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iced Capp®

Iced Capp® Coconut

Iced Capp® Light

Iced Capp® Supreme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iced Capp® Supreme Maple

Iced Capp® Supreme Pumpkin Spice

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Latte

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lemonade Refresher

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

Sherbet Lemon Cooler

Tropical Cooler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Crush Cooler

Tims® Shake Maple

Tims® Shake Chocolate

Tims® Shake Strawberry

Advertisement Hide Ad