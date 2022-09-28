Tim Hortons in Chichester opens tomorrow - here's what's on the menu
Tim Hortons opens its doors to Chichester residents at 7am tomorrow. Here’s what’s on the menu.
The Canadian chain serves coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.
Its website states that the below items are available on its menu.
Breakfast:
Most Popular
Breakfast items are served until 11am.
They can be made into a meal for £3.79 which includes a hash brown and a small speciality hot drink or bottle of orange juice:
Big Breakfast Wrap
Original Breakfast Wrap
Sausage & Egg Muffin Stack
Bacon & Egg Muffin Stack
Egg and Cheese Muffin
Sausage with Egg & Cheese Muffin
Bacon with Egg & Cheese Muffin
Veggie Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
Bacon Roll
Grilled Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with Sausage
Grilled Bagel Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon
Bacon & Maple Pancakes
Maple Syrup Pancakes
Plain Bagel with butter
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Pancakes
Bagel with cream cheese
Toast with Jam
Hash Brown
Lunch and Evening Meals:
Served after 11am.
Tims® Sriracha Hot Dog
Tims® Smoky Maple Burger
Tims® Sriracha Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Sriracha Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich
Sriracha Crispy Chicken Wrap
Tims® Bacon Double Burger
Tims® Classic Burger
Hot Dog
Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich
Tims® Crispy Chicken Stack
Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Vegan Wrap
Five Piece Tims® Chicken Tenders
Three Piece Tims® Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese Melt
Tuna & Cheese Melt
Ham & Cheese Melt
Lattice Fries
Minis:
This menu allows children to choose from smaller meals.
Timmies Minis Chicken Mayo Sandwich
Timmies Minis Beef Burger
Timmies Minis Cheeseburger
Timmies Minis 2 Chicken Tenders
Timmies Minis Cheese Melt
Timmies Minis Ham & Cheese Melt
Strawberry Fruit Yo Yos
Bakery:
The chain’s famous and extensive bakery range is chock full of delicious ‘donuts’ and the brand’s very own ‘Timbits’.
You can buy a box of assorted donuts from £8.99 for six and from £15.99 for 12, while a deluxe box of six costs £12.99 and a deluxe 12-box costs £22.99.
Chocolate Hazelnut & Oreo® Pancakes
Timbits
Rocky Road Donut
Fright Bite Donut
Chocolate Mummy Donut
Chocolate Cake Made with Oreo
Chocolate Brownie Donut
Maple & Caramel Donut
Cookie Dough Donut
Caramel Apple Fritter
Boston Cream Donut
Canadian Maple Donut
Maple Dip Donut
Vanilla Dip Donut
Chocolate Dip Donut
Double Chocolate Donut
Old Fashioned Glazed Donut
Apple Fritter Donut
Honey Cruller
Hot drinks:
The hot drinks menu includes fan favourites in Canada like French Vanilla and the Signature Hot Chocolate, alongside espresso-based beverages.
They can be personalised to come with an extra espresso shot, marshmallows, whipped cream and dairy-free alternatives.
Original Blend Coffee
Dark Roast Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Caramel Macchiato
Maple Macchiato
Cappuccino
Flat White
Latte
Chai Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Maple Latte
French Vanilla Latte
French Vanilla
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Freshly Brewed Tea
Speciality Tea
Cold drinks:
Iced Maple Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced French Vanilla
Iced Capp®
Iced Capp® Coconut
Iced Capp® Light
Iced Capp® Supreme
Iced Capp® Supreme Maple
Iced Capp® Supreme Pumpkin Spice
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Latte
Lemonade Refresher
Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
Sherbet Lemon Cooler
Tropical Cooler
Cherry Crush Cooler
Tims® Shake Maple
Tims® Shake Chocolate
Tims® Shake Strawberry
All information comes from the Tim Hortons website. For more details, visit: timhortons.co.uk/menu