Tourette's charity boosted by Chichester housebuilder

By Sam Smith
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The UK’s only national charity dedicated to supporting people with Tourette syndrome has been awarded with a donation from a housebuilder in Sussex.

Tourettes Action, based at The Meads Business Centre in Farnborough, provide advice and support to both people living with Tourette’s and their families, campaigning to improve services around the syndrome and creating awareness of the issues attached to Tourette’s.

The charity applied for financial backing from housebuilder Miller Homes, whose Southern region is based in Basingstoke, via the housing firm’s Community Fund initiative, and was awarded £1,000 by the developer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Community Fund project enables the housebuilder’s 10 regional hubs to provide up to £10,000 annually to charities and groups who particularly enhance the environment, schools and education, sport and wellbeing.

Diane Rumble, Alison Fazakerley and Pippa McClounan from Tourette’s Action celebrate their £1,000 donation by Miller HomesDiane Rumble, Alison Fazakerley and Pippa McClounan from Tourette’s Action celebrate their £1,000 donation by Miller Homes
Diane Rumble, Alison Fazakerley and Pippa McClounan from Tourette’s Action celebrate their £1,000 donation by Miller Homes

Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Miller Homes for their kind donation, which will be put towards the running costs of our Tourettes Action Helpdesk.

“The Helpdesk is staffed by people with personal experience, it offers a vital lifeline for many individuals who are often without access to any other support. Knowing they're not alone can be immensely reassuring.

“Last year, our Helpdesk responded to 4,000 queries. We offered them support and guidance about Tourette’s, a complex neurological condition for which there is no cure and no standardised treatment or clinical support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At the charity, we do all that we can to support people and their families, whilst also campaigning for health service improvements and raising awareness with the general public.”

Miller Homes’ Community Fund has reopened for 2025, with the housebuilder open to applications from groups who could be financially supported between £250 and £2,000.

The initiative opens twice annually, with the first round of applications closing on 30 April.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “We are empowered to support charities and groups in our communities each year through the Community Fund and it is always with great pride that we do so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Tourettes Action are the only charity in the UK who specialise in what they do to support people living with Tourette’s, and we’re thrilled to learn that the £1,000 donation to them from Miller Homes will go towards funding their helpdesk operation to potentially aid thousands of people each year.”

Miller Homes is currently building new homes at its Minerva Heights development in Chichester.

To find out how to apply for the next round of Miller Homes’ Community Fund, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx.

For more information about Tourettes Action, please visit https://www.tourettes-action.org.uk/.

Related topics:Miller HomesTourette SyndromeSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice