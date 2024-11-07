TUI Airways has celebrated its inaugural flights to Luxor, Egypt from Manchester and London Gatwick airports.

TUI marked the occasion by surprising passengers on the Boeing 737 with chocolates and balloons.

Two flights per week will operate from Manchester and London Gatwick airports to Luxor; a city which encompasses a mesmerising blend of history, architecture, and culture.

The new routes offer direct non-stop flights and will operate weekly on a Thursday from November 7, 2024 until April 24, 2025.

The flights will then return for the winter 2026 season operating weekly on a Tuesday from November 4, 2025 until April 21, 2026 to Manchester and London Gatwick airports.

TUI River Cruises’ newly refurbished five-star ship, TUI Al Horeya, will now sail on its maiden voyage along the River Nile.

The exciting expansion means that the river cruise line will operate a seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor.

TUI Al Horeya will accommodate 141 passengers and offers 72 cabins including singles, standard cabins and suites and hosts a hybrid multi-functional Top Deck, which is home to a swimming pool and two hot tubs by day, and al fresco dining space, Felucca, by night.

Each sailing will include two Egyptologists onboard, live entertainment from the TUI River Cruises team and live traditional whirling dervishes and Nubian acts.

The Legends of the Nile’ itinerary will call at: Luxor, Edfu, Kom Ombo, Aswan and return to Luxor.

What’s more, the flight will also serve TUI customers looking for an Egyptian city break with a choice of eight hotels in and around Luxor, a stone’s throw away from the River Nile.

Customers in Luxor can stay in the Hotel Hilton Luxor, or even combine their stay with a bespoke TUI tour, ‘Highlights of Luxor’, which includes tours of Luxor Temple & Kanark Temple, Valley of the Kings, Abydos Temple and Edfu Temple.

Offering more flexibility, TUI River Cruises’ customers can bolt on their visit to Luxor on the TUI Al Horeya with a Cruise & Stay option, giving customers the choice to expand new horizons and visit new destinations.

‘The Legends of the Nile’ itinerary will give customers the choice to stay at various Egyptian hotels in Luxor for seven nights post cruise, Hurghada for a four-night hotel stay post-cruise or three-night pre-cruise options.

Katy Berzins, head of TUI River Cruises at TUI River Cruises, stated: “We are excited to be welcoming our first passengers onto our first river cruise ship down the River Nile, TUI Al Horeya, this winter season on these inaugural flights from Manchester and London Gatwick airports.

“This inaugural sailing and flight to Luxor is the first of many to come for the river cruise line and TUI Airways; passengers will be able to marvel in the greatness of the ancient cities along the Nile or soaking up that well needed winter sun in our nearby TUI hotels in Hurghada or Luxor.”

Available from £17,85 per person for two adults sharing a Deck 2 Superior French Balcony cabin on TUI Al Horeya with an All-Inclusive basis. Price includes flights from London Gatwick airport on the November 4, 2025, and transfers.

To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk/river-cruises, visit your local TUI holiday store or download the TUI app.