A company is hoping to demolish an existing building at Tulleys Farm to make way for a museum, event space and more.

Tulleys Growing Inspired Ltd applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via their agent Dowsett Mayhew Planning Partnership, for new buildings at land on Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/1165.

The outline application proposes new buildings comprising ‘agricultural, café, retail, museum and event space’ to be used in association with the surrounding land for ‘horticultural and agricultural activities’ by visitors.

Tulleys Farm at Turners Hill Road, Crawley, offers unique seasonal events and festivals. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said: “Tulleys Farm comprises an array of agricultural, horticultural and leisure activities. This includes the annual Tulleys Shocktober Fest, and seasonal horticultural events such as the sunflower fields, the maze of maize, autumn Pick Your Own Pumpkins, and most recently for this spring, the tulip fields ‘festival’.”

It said the proposed works would demolish the existing barn and workshop building, which was approved for use in association with natural burial site and crematorium (LPA reference DM/19/1500). It said the works would mean the ‘surrender of extant consents in respect of use of the site for a natural burial ground, and/or crematorium’ too.

The proposed agricultural building would be around 375 square metres, while the much larger proposed visitor facility would include a café, retail, museum, function space and toilet facilities.

The application also proposes: a car park with 114 parking spaces, with a minor upgrade of the existing vehicular access, formation of internal access tracks and hardstanding areas, formation of surface water attenuation basin, and soft landscaping works.

The design and access statement said the 19,242 square metre application site was in the Beare family ownership until 2012. It said that it was sold and acquired by Hartmire who pursued ‘a number of development proposals’. It said: “The applications resulted in the grant of planning permission for change of use of the site to a natural burial ground with the associated construction of a reception building, approved in 2015 (LPA reference DM/15/1035). This has been lawfully commenced. Subsequent planning permissions included the development of further buildings including a chapel (LPA reference DM/21/0014), and a barn/workshop (LPA reference DM/19/5100, DM/20/1557, and a Non-Material Amendment most recently under DM/21/1172). In 2020, outline planning permission was sought for a chapel crematorium with natural burial site, associated access, car parking, landscaping and drainage (LPA reference DM/20/2877). This was refused planning permission by the LPA, but subsequently granted on appeal, in a decision letter dated 14th July 2021 (PINS reference APP/D3830/W/21/3266563).”

The design and access statement said the Beare family reached agreement with Hartmire’s to reacquire the site in February 2022 with ‘the intention for it to be reincorporated into the Tulleys seasonal horticultural experiential and events business’.