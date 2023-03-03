Popular Turkish restaurants in Haywards Heath and East Grinstead were recognised at the 11th British Kebab Awards.

Fatma Gungor of Fatma’s Kitchen in The Broadway won a recognition award in the Chef of the Year category. EG Charcoal Grill in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, won the Directors Award.

The glittering ceremony took place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel, on Tuesday, February 28.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, who attended, said: “Our tremendous local chef, Fatma Gungor of Fatma’s Kitchen in Haywards Heath has been repeatedly nominated for an award in this often male-dominated industry. In 2022 she won a Chef of the Year award becoming the first female to win this accolade and this year she was again the only woman among the shortlisted. So, I was truly delighted to be there when she won a greatly deserved special recognition award.”

Fatma Gungor of Fatma's Kitchen in The Broadway won a recognition award in the Chef of the Year category at the 11th British Kebab Awards. Photo courtesy of 2023 British Kebab Awards

Fatma Gungor has been approached for comment.

Mrs Davies said of EG Charcoal Grill: “It was a real honour to be part of the team presenting them with this final award of the night, the Directors Award, alongside my colleague, Dean Russell MP for Watford, Adam Hug, Musa Akan & Mehmet Nezir Korkut.”

The British Kebab Awards are run in association with Just Eat and are supported by the Kebab Alliance. They aim to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants in the UK and this year they received a record-breaking number of entries. Their sponsors include: Kraft Heinz, Cobra Beer, Eatplanted, Cobra Beer, Toast Inc, Kismet Kebabs, and Navson.

EG Charcoal Grill in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, won the Directors Award at the 11th British Kebab Awards. Photo courtesy of 2023 British Kebab Awards

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector. Winning the Kebab Awards is a huge achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.”

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, extended their best wishes to the awards as well.

