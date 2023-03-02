A road near Haywards Heath is closing for 24 hours due to works by South East Water.

West Sussex County Council has issued a public notice that says that use of Monteswood Lane, Lindfield, from the junction with East Mascalls Lane to the junction with Freshfield Lane, will be prohibited from Friday, March 3.

The notice said: “This emergency closure is necessary to allow South East Water (to) divert a leaking main out of a drain.” There will be signs showing the alternative route at the site. The notice added that emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and the works should be completed by Sunday, March 5.

West Sussex County Council said that the use of Monteswood Lane, Lindfield, from the junction with East Mascalls Lane to the junction with Freshfield Lane, will be prohibited from Friday, March 3. Photo: Google Street View

People with questions about the closure can contact 01243 642105. People with questions about the works themselves can call South East Water on 03300001100.

