Turner's Pies trio set for Arundel Castle Abseil to support Sussex children's hospice

Turner's Pies has a trio of intrepid fundraisers ready to abseil at Arundel Castle to raise money for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.

Hopes of achieving their £900 target are far from pie in the sky, as Joe Turner, Jess Budgen and Mandy Greene have already raised £575 ahead of the Arundel Castle Abseil on Saturday, March 25.

The award-winning bakers has five stores across Sussex and three are represented at the abseil, with Mandy coming from the Broadwater shop, Jess from Rustington and Joe being manager at Petersfield, the newest outlet. Colleagues from Chichester and Bognor Regis will also be doing all they can to support them.

Mandy said: "I'm very nervous! It’s a big thing and I’ve never done anything like this but it should be fun. The reason I wanted to do it is because It’s that’s time of life before I get too old to do anything. I love that it’s for charity, it’s never too late to start doing things for charity."

Jess is looking forward to the challenge. She said: "I’m very excited – and excited to be working for such an amazing charity. Here at Turner’s Pies we have worked with the charity for a while, so I have learned more about them through that and wanted to do something charitable for them."

Joe will be facing his fear of heights but wanted to take part because the money will go to such a deserving cause. He added: "Chestnut Tree House is a great cause that does a lot for the community, I want to be a part of raising money for such a great cause."

