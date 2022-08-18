Two new shops to open in Eastbourne shopping centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enterprise Shopping Centre’s commercial director Denise Harwood confirmed that Cove and Blush are opening on the site’s ground floor next month.

The commercial director said: “Julie Hunt at Blush is a well-known entrepreneur with already four stores in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At Enterprise she will be selling gifts and a range of ladies’ fashion.”

Cove in Eastbourne's Enterprise Shopping Centre

Ms Hunt runs two gift shops as well as crystal and sweet shops on the pier.

She said: “I am very, very excited.

“The main reason I have opened in there is because it will bring in more Christmas and winter trade.”

This will be Ms Hunt’s first time selling women’s clothing.

Blush in Eastbourne's Enterprise Shopping Centre

She added: “I am a little bit nervous because I know it is a tricky thing to get into but I am very excited.”

Friends David Doherty and Jacqui Henderson at Cove are also opening their first physical store, after successfully selling products online for several years.

The pair said they share a passion for the coast and beautiful coastal interiors.

They added: “We started Cove in 2018 selling online with the vision of eventually opening a store in Eastbourne.

"We did plan to open in 2020, then the pandemic hit. Since then we have been waiting for the right premises to come along.

"As a small business we believe that the Enterprise Centre is the perfect place to open our store.”

The pair said Cove brings a mix of beautiful coastal-inspired homewares and accessories, which have been individually sourced, for relaxed living.

They added: "Cove is all about capturing the style and essence of coastal living without being literal.

"We base all our products on a muted colour palette that captures the natural hues and essence of a coastal landscape.

"We are very excited to be opening our store in Eastbourne and plan to open early September.”