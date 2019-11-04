Uckfield trampoline centre raises grand amount at birthday celebrations

A trampoline centre in Uckfield celebrated its 10th anniversary last month (October 24).

Fun Abounds celebrated the milestone with a party and disco at its centre in Bell Lane, Uckfield.

The centre raised £1760 during the event on Sunday October 27 with Uckfield’s Mayor, Spike Mayhew, joining in with the celebrations.

Gail Andrews, a founding member of the centre, said: “It was lovely to see so many familiar faces from the past and present, all smiling and having a great time, helping us celebrate our 10th year.”

She and other founding members, Stella and Mike Jackson, opened the centre in 2009 to share their passion for trampoline with the local community and wider areas.

They opened the centre after difficulties setting up and taking down equipment in temporary venues.

Fun Abounds is run by a non-profit organisation, Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy, and all funds raised will be invested back into the centre and membership.

