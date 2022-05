The event offered a fabulous, family-friendly day of singing and dancing in aid of Chestnut Tree House.

Centre manager Nicola Bird said it raised almost £4,000.

She added: “The Orchards sincerely thanks everyone who gave up their time, especially local resident Malcolm Thorpe who has been the charity's biggest supporter and Rebecca Stevens' Fit Steps who raised £1,400.”

Young dancers have fun at Transforming Tomorrow at The Orchards, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, May 14