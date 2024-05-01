Vitale Care launches campaign to help people understand the benefits of live-in care
Vitale Care Registered Manager Nicola Munday explains, "We get daily calls from people trying to weigh up their care options.
I think people understand the idea of hourly care. Some people know they can also get overnight support - both of which Vitale offers. However, many people have yet to consider live-in care as a viable and often cost-effective alternative to the upheaval of moving into a care home."
In a 2023 YouGov survey, 32% of people said they would like to stay in their own homes with the support of a paid carer. Only 2% of people said they would like to live in a care home.
Nicola explained, "Care homes used to be the default for people in need of care, but we believe 99% of people requiring care can stay at home with regulated care. With live-in care you benefit from the round-the-clock support that you might enjoy in a care home but the tailored one-to-one support of domiciliary care."
Live-in care is when a professional carer comes and lives with you in your own home to provide you with care, companionship and support around the clock.
"It's a popular misconception that live-in care is expensive when compared to the cost of a care home. It is often on a par or even cheaper, especially when you factor in how much care and support you'd receive with a live-in carer. We're hoping to help people understand their choices and have produced a simple guide."
Vitale has also spoken to its clients to ask them why they chose live-in care. These include:
- Maintaining independence and freedom to live life as you choose
- Choice of your professional carer
- Comfort and security of living in familiar surroundings
- Avoid the stress of selling a family home
- Stay close to your local community, friends and neighbours
- Maintain your lifestyle and have your routine
- Provision of consistent care by a person who understands you and your wishes
- Couples can continue to live together
- Family can visit anytime
One Vitale live-in care client explained, "I get to decide when and what I eat, where we go out and who I see. There are no timelines or deadlines. I feel independent but supported.”
Offering hourly, overnight and specialist care for people living with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's, cancer and stroke, Vitale is aiming to help increase awareness of live-in care for people seeking round-the-clock support.
The initiative will include advertising, liaison with local groups and a direct marketing campaign.