Vitale Care launches campaign to help people understand the benefits of live-in care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vitale Care Registered Manager Nicola Munday explains, "We get daily calls from people trying to weigh up their care options.

I think people understand the idea of hourly care. Some people know they can also get overnight support - both of which Vitale offers. However, many people have yet to consider live-in care as a viable and often cost-effective alternative to the upheaval of moving into a care home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a 2023 YouGov survey, 32% of people said they would like to stay in their own homes with the support of a paid carer. Only 2% of people said they would like to live in a care home.

Vitale Live-In Care Professional With Client

Nicola explained, "Care homes used to be the default for people in need of care, but we believe 99% of people requiring care can stay at home with regulated care. With live-in care you benefit from the round-the-clock support that you might enjoy in a care home but the tailored one-to-one support of domiciliary care."

Live-in care is when a professional carer comes and lives with you in your own home to provide you with care, companionship and support around the clock.

"It's a popular misconception that live-in care is expensive when compared to the cost of a care home. It is often on a par or even cheaper, especially when you factor in how much care and support you'd receive with a live-in carer. We're hoping to help people understand their choices and have produced a simple guide."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitale has also spoken to its clients to ask them why they chose live-in care. These include:

Maintaining independence and freedom to live life as you choose

Choice of your professional carer

Comfort and security of living in familiar surroundings

Avoid the stress of selling a family home

Stay close to your local community, friends and neighbours

Maintain your lifestyle and have your routine

Provision of consistent care by a person who understands you and your wishes

Couples can continue to live together

Family can visit anytime

One Vitale live-in care client explained, "I get to decide when and what I eat, where we go out and who I see. There are no timelines or deadlines. I feel independent but supported.”

Offering hourly, overnight and specialist care for people living with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's, cancer and stroke, Vitale is aiming to help increase awareness of live-in care for people seeking round-the-clock support.