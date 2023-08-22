The director of Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden at Ardingly, is set to depart in mid-December.

Wakehurst told the Middy on Tuesday, August 22, that Ed Ikin has been appointed to the role of chief executive of the Ernest Cook Trust, an educational charity.

RBG Kew is now looking to recruit his successor.

Richard Deverell, director of RBG Kew, said: “Ed has brought so much to RBG Kew and, of course, particularly to Wakehurst. He brings a unique combination of horticultural expertise combined with a passion for science and landscape. This is all galvanised with irrepressible enthusiasm and energy. He leaves Wakehurst in excellent shape with an exciting vision, some fantastic major projects and a really strong team. I will miss working with him and wish him every success.”

Ed Ikin, the director of Wakehurst near Haywards Heath, is set to depart after being appointed to the role of chief executive of the Ernest Cook Trust. Photo: Simon Fernandez/RGB Kew

Wakehurst said Ed joined the team as head of landscape and horticulture in November 2015. He then became deputy director and in 2021 became director, joining the executive board of Kew more recently. Wakehurst said that over eight years Ed ‘played a pivotal role’ in developing Wakehurst. They said he guided landscape improvements like the American Prairie and Winter Garden, and led the development of the scientific research programme Nature Unlocked.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “He has built strong relationships with partners in the UK Government and has been a passionate advocate for finding solutions in nature to the environmental crises we face, calling for more evidence-based decision-making when considering habitat restoration.”