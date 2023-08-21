Hurst Festival is returning this year to mark its 19th year of celebrating arts and culture in West Sussex.

The two-week extravaganza features around 60 events, concerts and talks over two weeks from Sunday, September 17, to Sunday, October 1.

Everything will based within the village and its surrounding areas. Visit www.hurstfestival.org to find out more or follow @hurstfestival on Facebook or Instagram.

A spokesperson for Hurst Festival said: “Launching with our ‘Super Sunday’ event, in which the whole town centre stops to celebrate community, this volunteer led festival aims to provide two weeks of joyous entertainment, during which we bring together all members of our county’s community to experience something new and feel connected to the community surrounding them.”

Face-painting at one of the previous Hurst Festivals

The festival was conceived in 2004 when members of Hurstpierpoint village were inspired by the number of talented people in the area. The volunteer-led charity aims to bring people together, offer new experiences and increase feelings of belonging in the community.

The events this year are for the whole family and include concerts from Absolute Bowie, Mid-Sussex Sinfonia and All That Soul, a female vocal trio who perform hits from the golden eras of Motown and soul. There are two ‘Funny That!’ Friday Night Comedy Shows, starring Stephen Grant, Paul McCaffrey, Kate Barron, Carey Marx, Morgan Rees, Dan Evans and Nathan Caton.

In addition people can enjoy the Virtuosic Music Evenings, which include: a performance of the opera ‘Tales of Hoffman’, Soiree evenings in Danny House with pianist Ivan Hovorun and harpist Fiona Hosford, a blues night with John Crampton the ‘one man blues band’, and much more.

There will also be open air film viewings, drama performances, community discussion groups, nature walks, foraging workshops, Dinki Discos, a musical café, wellbeing and mindfulness workshops and art classes.