Mid Downs Radio back on the air at Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

Mid Downs Radio 1350AM is finally back after months of building work at Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The hospital radio station, which has been broadcasting music, news and health information for 45 years, went off the air in July 2022.

MDR secretary Cathy Barnett said: “The Hospital Trust agreed to foot the bill as they needed to move the aerial to a new site across the rear car park. This was first promised as only taking a few weeks, but due to various on-site problems the weeks stretched into months. Finally the new aerial was erected by Radica in the autumn, but, still no signal. The underground cable was found to be rotten and with reports of the whole PRH underground system having to be closed to fix this. The MDR Technical Team had to sit back and wait results of the survey.”

Cathy said that Princess Royal patients and staff were without their 1350AM radio programmes but could still receive the station on their bedside units and the speaker system.

But she said that last week Radica ‘performed the miracle’ of managing to connect the station back to the aerial. She said: “Fingers crossed this will last until the site work is finished in a few months. Until then, Mid Downs Radio 1350AM will be back with their well-loved mix of music, chat and news of Mid Sussex goings-on.”