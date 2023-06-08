Watch our video tour of new Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal

Gatwick Airport has welcomed the opening of Vagabond Bar & Kitchen - and is looking forward to sister bar South Downs Sparkling Wine Bar opening soon.

The new outlets in Gatwick's South Terminal will be showcasing a vast array of the best local wines, beers and produce from across the region, alongside global options. The award-winning urban winery opened its second airport outlet and largest single site in May while South Downs is a brand-new concept exclusive to Gatwick, and will open in a few weeks.

Vagabond provides passengers with a choice of more than 80 wines from around the world, via its bespoke self-serve dispensing machines – a fun and easy way for passengers to discover new wines and sample before committing to a glass or bottle.

Local vineyards, including Artelium in Streat and Madehurst, Digby in Arundel, Tillingham in Rye, and Kingscote - based less than 10 miles from London Gatwick in East Grinstead - will be represented, allowing passengers to try some of the best wines Sussex and Kent has to offer, alongside options from France, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and beyond.

Vagabond, which covers almost 7,000ft, also features a self-pour craft ‘beer wall’, providing a similar discovery experience, as well as an extensive food menu, catering for breakfast, lunch, dinner and kids, in a family-friendly environment.

We were invited to have a look at the new Bar & Kitchen and test of the food and some of the wines on offer. You can watch a video tour of the restaurant with Vagabond’s managing director Matthew Fleming above.

You can see an interview with Gatwick’s retail director Rachel Bulford here.

You can watch an interview with Artelium’s Julie Bretland here.

1 . Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal Photo: gatwick

2 . Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick Stephen Finch, founder and director of Vagabond, Jose Quintana, Vagabond winemaker, Mark Bretland from Artelium, holding their award-winning wine, and Matthew Fleming, managing director of Vagabond Photo: Mark Dunford

3 . Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick Vagabond's new restaurant at Gatwick Photo: Mark Dunford

4 . Vagabond Bar & Kitchen at Gatwick The selection of wines at Vagabond Photo: Mark Dunford