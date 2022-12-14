‘We are doing better than we thought we would’: New Eastbourne bubble tea shop impressed by reception

The co-owner of a new bubble tea shop in Eastbourne town centre said it has been busier than expected since opening a couple of months ago.

Anh Bui from Ding Tea in Terminus Road said: “We take pride in our authenticity. I always, always wanted to have a bubble tea business, since a long time ago, but I have never had the chance until recently.”

The co-owner, who is also known as Maxime, said the shop is doing better than expected since it opened back towards the end of October.

She added: "Hopefully we will do a lot better in the summer. I think this weather is not the right kind of weather for this type of drink.

Ding Tea co-owner Anh Bui outside the shop in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

"A lot of people already know about bubble tea. I think it has become very popular over the last few years. We do get customers who come in and have never had a bubble tea before and ask for recommendations and ask about what it is, what it includes.”

Maxime said she sees a lot of potential in the family-run business – which is one of many Ding Tea shops across the country.

She added: "Come and try! Bubble Tea originated from Taiwan, it was where it was first invented.

"Everything we do here, all products and ingredients, are freshly cooked here or imported from Taiwan. Our pearls that you are going to drink, we cook them fresh every four hours no matter what. Even our tea here is cooked fresh as well.”

Ding Tea co-owner Anh Bui

