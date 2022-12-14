Edit Account-Sign Out
Windows removed and smashed in Eastbourne burglary

Windows at a property in Eastbourne were removed and smashed in a burglary, police have said.

By Jacob Panons
7 hours ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 11:27am

Officers said a number of power tools were stolen from a property off Enys Road in the early hours of Saturday, December 3.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “Owners reported finding windows to the property had been both removed and smashed when unknown individual(s) forced entry in the night.”

Electronic items were also stolen from a property in College Road sometime between December 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday), according to police.

Sussex Police
The spokesperson added: “Unknown individual(s) have gained entry by forcing open a window of the property, damage was also caused to windows whilst entering.

"Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

