Wealden District Council call on interest to run community based service at Pevensey car park
Wealden District Council are ‘keen to enhance the community services that are currently on offer from the building that forms the toilet block within Sea Road Car Park in Pevensey.’
Wealden District Council are seeking Expressions of Interest to operate a community-based service from the building in conjunction with the Pevensey Information and Caring Centre, which currently occupies an area within the building to run their community services from.
The building is due to undergo a full refurbishment and will have power, lighting and heating available for use by all tenants. There is power and lighting within the building but no mains gas is available on the site. There are public toilets situated at the far end of the building.
The site is accessed via the Sea Road car park that is free for parking from October to March each year and chargeable from April to September.
The successful business will need to work alongside the Pevensey Information and Caring Centre which currently operates from the building, Use of space and shared space will need to be discussed and arranged with the charity organisation.
Any proposal will need to indicate the agreed working arrangement with the Pevensey Information and Caring Centre.
The successful organisation will be required to pay all utilities for required to facilitate their operation from the site.
Wealden District Council is not obliged to proceed with any expression of interest received.