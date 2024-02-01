BREAKING

West Sussex timber merchant raises £33,000 for 12 hospices, including St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley

A Sussex based company has raised £33,000 for 12 hospices across the South East.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 12:33 GMT
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants at Clayton Manor, Burgess Hill, is donating funds after its annual Help for Hospices week in December.

One of the organisations set to benefit is St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley.

Covers chairman Rupert Green said: “We are thrilled to support our 12 amazing charities with £33,000 through our Help for Hospices fundraising week. The generosity of our staff and support of our customers has made a significant impact on the lives of those in our communities who rely on the services provided by the hospices. We extend our thanks to every customer and member of our team who contributed to the fundraising total.”

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants has raised £33,000 for 12 hospices across the South EastCovers Timber & Builders Merchants has raised £33,000 for 12 hospices across the South East
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants has raised £33,000 for 12 hospices across the South East

All Covers branches participated in fundraising for their local hospices from December 11-15 when the company pledged to contribute £1 for every metre of 4x2 timber sold during the week. On December 15, each depot hosted a fundraising day with teams wearing Christmas jumpers or fancy dress.

Covers launched the Help for Hospices campaign in 2015 and since then it has given £249,000 to hospices.

The hospices receiving funds are:

Martlets Hospice in Brighton

St Barnabas House Hospices in Worthing

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley

St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, Chichester

Demelza Hospices in South East London and North Kent

Hospice in the Weald in Tunbridge Wells,

Mountbatten Hampshire in Southampton

Naomi House & Jacksplace in Winchester

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham

Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury

Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville

