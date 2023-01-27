What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside one of the town’s oldest party shops

Crawley’s oldest party shop gave us a tour of its premises to better understand how a small business operates in the town.

Ritz Party Shop 2010 is located at Tilgate Parade and supplies customers with all their party needs, including wedding and baby showers. This includes banners, cake decorations, balloons, party decorations, gifts and fancy dress hire.

Manager Jill Emerson discussed operating the shop and the difficulties it faces.

Jill said: “We bought the premises in 2010 but I have been here for 20 years.

“We specialise in anything to do with a party. So we do balloons, we do weddings, we do cake decorations and icing, we do baby showers, fancy dress and anything you can think of to do with parties. We also sell Frenchic Paint.

“Every business has struggled because of the cost-of-living crisis. The rents have gone up and we are trying to keep our heads above water like everybody else.”

If you would like us to visit your shop – email [email protected]

