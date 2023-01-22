What's in my shop: We take a look inside a very special Italian run delicatessen and eatery in the heart of Hastings Old Town

La Delizia in Hastings Old Town is run with passion and love by the same Italian family who own the award winning Bella Vista restaurant in St Leonards.

Here you will find not only a treasure trove of authentic Italian produce to enjoy at home but a place where you watch the world go by with a coffee and cake and eat freshly cooked breakfast and lunch. You can also watch the sun go down while sampling a cocktail, such as the superb Italian Negroni’s they serve here.

After starting the morning with a robust yet beautifully smooth and rich Espresso, we sampled one of La Delizia’s specialities – Crema di Caffé an iced coffee dessert, popular in Italy at any time of the day and an absolute must-try.

We met owner Aldo Esposito and his older brother Franco, the main cook along with his partner Rosa Verrino. We also met Emilia, Aldo's daughter, who runs La Delizia.

Aldo and Franco greeted customers with a warm ‘buongiorno’, setting the tone for the special ambience of La Delizia. They spoke with passion about the high standards of the food they cook, family recipes handed down from generation to generation. You won’t find fast food here. Everything is created lovingly from scratch. Franco explained: “I cook for others as I would cook for myself or my own family.”

La Delizia is packed with unique and special items that you would be hard pressed to find anywhere else in Hastings including quality vermouths such as Punt E Mes and Chino an iconic Italian drink made from extracts of bitter chinotto oranges.

There is a wide variety of fresh chilled foods including cured Italian meats, cheeses, olives and pasta, while Italian chocolates, biscuits and cakes would make special gifts for people.

Its hard to describe the special atmosphere of La Delizia – it’s best just to experience itself yourself and discover a new world of taste and flavours.

1. The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town The La Delizia team in Hastings Old Town Photo: staff Photo Sales

2. Inside La Delizia in Hastings Old Town The Crema di Caffé’ iced coffee dessert is sensational Photo: staff Photo Sales

3. Inside La Delizia in Hastings Old Town Homemade Italian jam pastry tart Photo: staff Photo Sales

4. Inside La Delizia in Hastings Old Town The inside eating area. La Delizia also has outside tables for those who want to watch the world go by. Photo: staff Photo Sales